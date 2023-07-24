Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,734,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 500,841 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises 5.2% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.61% of Barrick Gold worth $199,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Laurentian dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

GOLD remained flat at $17.40 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,622,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

