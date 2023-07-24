Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.92

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 96118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Down 24.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.
Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $180.47 million for the quarter. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 7.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bavarian Nordic A/S
Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.
