Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.31-$1.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.99 billion-$11.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.93 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.01-$7.23 EPS.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of BAYRY stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $17.00.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on BAYRY shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a reduce rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.