Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.31-$1.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.99 billion-$11.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.93 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.01-$7.23 EPS.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BAYRY stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4302 per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 54.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on BAYRY shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a reduce rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

