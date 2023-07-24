BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in BCE were worth $26,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 30.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BCE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.09.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.09%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
