Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BEG. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance

BEG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 130 ($1.70). 122,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,095. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6,500.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.28. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.69 ($1.97). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67.

Insider Activity

About Begbies Traynor Group

In other news, insider Mark Fry sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.73), for a total value of £330,000 ($431,485.36). Insiders own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

