Beldex Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $231.02 million and $3.29 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,842.24 or 0.06335690 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00044603 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00019833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00030889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,297,645 coins and its circulating supply is 5,581,877,651 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

