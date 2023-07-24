Berenberg Bank Lowers Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 1,245

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,285 ($16.80) to GBX 1,245 ($16.28) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSX. Barclays lowered their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,102 ($14.41) to GBX 1,080 ($14.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,352 ($17.68) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,188.86 ($15.54).

Hiscox Price Performance

Shares of HSX traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,123 ($14.68). The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,813. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12,477.78, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,116.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,119.54. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 789.20 ($10.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,201 ($15.70).

Insider Transactions at Hiscox

Hiscox Company Profile

In other Hiscox news, insider Anne MacDonald purchased 689 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,168 ($15.27) per share, with a total value of £8,047.52 ($10,522.38). In other news, insider Anne MacDonald acquired 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,168 ($15.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,047.52 ($10,522.38). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.38) per share, for a total transaction of £14,960 ($19,560.67). Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Further Reading

