Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Seeing Machines (LON:SEE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

Shares of LON SEE traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5.21 ($0.07). 6,774,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,327. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.14. Seeing Machines has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10). The firm has a market cap of £216.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Seeing Machines

About Seeing Machines

In other Seeing Machines news, insider Kate Hill purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,612.97). In other Seeing Machines news, insider Paul McGlone purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,707.11). Also, insider Kate Hill purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,612.97). Insiders purchased 3,515,000 shares of company stock worth $97,385,000 over the last ninety days. 13.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

