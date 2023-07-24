Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Seeing Machines (LON:SEE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Seeing Machines Stock Performance
Shares of LON SEE traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5.21 ($0.07). 6,774,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,327. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.14. Seeing Machines has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10). The firm has a market cap of £216.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.27.
Insider Transactions at Seeing Machines
About Seeing Machines
Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Seeing Machines
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
- Can Domino’s Pizza Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Is Ryanair Overbought? Earnings Say Not Likely
- Light & Wonder is Riding the Gaming Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.