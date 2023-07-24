Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.19

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.19 and last traded at $66.99, with a volume of 79008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BERY. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.23.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average is $60.50.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $69,225.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,602 shares of company stock worth $5,735,229 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,056,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,908,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 393,269 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,082,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,232,000 after acquiring an additional 322,985 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

