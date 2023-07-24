BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BGC Partners Price Performance

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.63. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $532.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.40 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGC Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 36.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Articles

