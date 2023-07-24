Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 64,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,691,000 after acquiring an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Big Lots by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 126,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Big Lots by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,211,000 after acquiring an additional 34,303 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Big Lots by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 23,013 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. StockNews.com raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

BIG traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 260,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,831. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $269.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.56). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,485. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,897 shares in the company, valued at $849,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce K. Thorn purchased 51,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,703.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $312,260. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

