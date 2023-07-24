Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Up to $985.47

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $985.47, but opened at $1,007.88. Biglari shares last traded at $1,007.88, with a volume of 81 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $978.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $884.07. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.55.
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
