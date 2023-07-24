Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY) Head to Head Analysis

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) and Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Bio-Techne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Ignyte Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Bio-Techne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Ignyte Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bio-Techne and Ignyte Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne 0 2 7 0 2.78 Ignyte Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Bio-Techne presently has a consensus target price of $104.45, indicating a potential upside of 16.81%. Given Bio-Techne’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bio-Techne is more favorable than Ignyte Acquisition.

This table compares Bio-Techne and Ignyte Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne 24.15% 15.31% 11.42% Ignyte Acquisition N/A 365.46% -0.83%

Volatility & Risk

Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ignyte Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bio-Techne and Ignyte Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne $1.11 billion 12.73 $272.05 million $1.67 53.54 Ignyte Acquisition N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Ignyte Acquisition.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Ignyte Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies. This segment also offers proteomic analytical tools for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow consists of manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis, and genetic and oncology kits for research and clinical applications; and sells products for genetic carrier screening, oncology diagnostics, molecular controls, and research, as well as instruments and process control products for hematology, blood chemistry and gases, and coagulation controls and reagents used in various diagnostic applications. It has strategic partnership with Lunaphore Technologies S.A. to develop automated same-slide spatial multiomics solution. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Ignyte Acquisition

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

