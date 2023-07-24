Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for 1.2% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Biogen by 726.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after buying an additional 1,093,576 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $69,934,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1,731.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 264,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,194,000 after purchasing an additional 249,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 247,691 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $276.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,190. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.13 and a 200-day moving average of $286.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.77.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

