Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $335.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $346.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Biogen from $332.00 to $341.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.77.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $277.24. The stock had a trading volume of 130,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,906. Biogen has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.13 and its 200 day moving average is $286.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

