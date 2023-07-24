Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 172.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMEA. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

BMEA stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.38. 1,570,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. The company has a market cap of $650.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -1.35. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $43.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $846,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,625,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,780,750 over the last 90 days. 26.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.