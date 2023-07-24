BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $198.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.85. 96,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.00. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $188.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.98 EPS. Analysts predict that BioNTech will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 7,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 18,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.