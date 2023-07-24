Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $76.81 Million

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00011292 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and $33,892.38 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

