Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.19. Approximately 292,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,661,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.

Bitfarms Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$535.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Magrath sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total transaction of C$67,074.00. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

