Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.58

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSLGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $264.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.46 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 46.93%. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. This is an increase from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Carlos Whitaker bought 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $100,023.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,023.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,556,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,541,000 after buying an additional 1,402,627 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth about $32,315,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $17,414,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 209.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,132,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,234,000 after buying an additional 766,723 shares in the last quarter. 30.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

