Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.58

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $264.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.46 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 46.93%. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. This is an increase from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.87%.

In other news, President Carlos Whitaker bought 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $100,023.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,023.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,556,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,541,000 after buying an additional 1,402,627 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth about $32,315,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $17,414,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 209.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,132,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,234,000 after buying an additional 766,723 shares in the last quarter. 30.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

