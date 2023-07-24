Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.27.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $75.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,902,263. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.07. Block has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of -125.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,237,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $306,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,737 shares of company stock worth $5,923,545 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Block by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

