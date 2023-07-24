BlueArk Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,139.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $239.13 or 0.00820726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00122658 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019437 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030866 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000570 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars.

