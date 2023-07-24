BMO Capital Markets Increases PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $165.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $149.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average of $135.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

