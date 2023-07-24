BNB Tops 1-Day Volume of $284.86 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $241.41 or 0.00810223 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $37.14 billion and $284.86 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,856,455 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

