BNB Tops 1-Day Volume of $284.86 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $241.41 or 0.00810223 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $37.14 billion and $284.86 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,856,455 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,822,919.19794858. The last known price of BNB is 242.46294131 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1528 active market(s) with $301,688,381.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
