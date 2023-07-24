Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Citigroup

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BFree Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$76.33.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$58.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.93. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$20.27 and a 1-year high of C$74.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$60.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.53.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

