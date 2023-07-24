Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 27 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $456.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.82 and its 200-day moving average is $465.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

