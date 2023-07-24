Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 29,224 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,224 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 0.16% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $49.30 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

