Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $2.35 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM opened at $194.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.36. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

