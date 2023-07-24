Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $432,000 Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.14% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAUG. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth about $10,445,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth about $756,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.1 %

FAUG stock opened at $39.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.