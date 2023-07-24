Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $24,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after buying an additional 1,438,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,329,000 after buying an additional 1,365,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

