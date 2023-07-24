Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New $209,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.07% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAPR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $314,000.

Shares of FAPR stock opened at $33.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

