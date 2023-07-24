Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 729.9% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 43,676 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 71,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.22. 1,327,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,087,241. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.14. The company has a market cap of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.