Brokerages Set EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Price Target at $202.33

Shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQBBF. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EQT AB (publ) from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of EQBBF opened at $19.00 on Monday. EQT AB has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81.

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

