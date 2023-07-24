Brokerages Set Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Price Target at $15.00

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

TDS stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $897.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -139.62%.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

