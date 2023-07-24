Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners accounts for approximately 2.5% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,954,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,569,000 after purchasing an additional 634,671 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,333,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,489,000 after purchasing an additional 122,390 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,847,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,541 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,895,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,640,000 after purchasing an additional 85,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,795,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BEP. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $30.02 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -254.72%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

