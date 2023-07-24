Bumble Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 13,640 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 191% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,683 put options.

Bumble Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BMBL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.70. 436,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Bumble has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $39.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $242.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 236.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Bumble by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

