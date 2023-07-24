Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “C$75.00” Price Target for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$75.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$83.10.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

TSE:TOU opened at C$68.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$52.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.33. The firm has a market cap of C$23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.37.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.32 by C($1.59). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 60.33% and a return on equity of 32.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.2022654 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.78%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

