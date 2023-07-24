Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Hits $10.64 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.64 billion and $240.03 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.14 or 0.06346325 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00044831 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00019766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013599 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002968 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,999,133,397 coins and its circulating supply is 34,997,056,266 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

