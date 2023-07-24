Cardano (ADA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $215.33 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion and approximately $215.33 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,843.51 or 0.06342200 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00044920 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00030957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,999,133,397 coins and its circulating supply is 34,997,062,121 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

