Cardano Price Tops $0.31 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.96 billion and $159.93 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.34 or 0.06293958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00044936 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00020303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,999,133,397 coins and its circulating supply is 34,997,078,646 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

