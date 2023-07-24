CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,308 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 5.12% of CareDx worth $24,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CareDx by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,620 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in CareDx by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,495,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in CareDx by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 438,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 102,303 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in CareDx by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,188,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,607,000 after purchasing an additional 401,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in CareDx by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 169,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

Insider Activity at CareDx

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 309,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,853.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,260 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $54,335.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,027.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,853.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $321,936. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CareDx Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 167,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,212. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $77.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CareDx Profile

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.