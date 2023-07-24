Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 123,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $167.09 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.73 and a 200 day moving average of $205.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.