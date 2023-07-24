Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 47,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 324,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,308,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $455.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $340.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $458.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $435.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

