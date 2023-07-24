Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $558,000 Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $86.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.66.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.38.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.