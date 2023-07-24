Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBTC. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gino J. Baroni bought 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,660.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gino J. Baroni bought 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $30,160.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,660.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken S. Ansin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,044.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,735 shares of company stock worth $128,072 in the last three months. 15.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $370.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.99%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

