CCLA Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CCLA Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.6% of CCLA Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $82,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $664.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.4 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $7.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $570.01. 783,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The company has a market cap of $219.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $523.06 and a 200-day moving average of $549.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

