CCLA Investment Management Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 734.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,146 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $52,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.84. The company had a trading volume of 144,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,116. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.81 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.49%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.