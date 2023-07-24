CCLA Investment Management Has $69.96 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,039 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $69,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.76.

ISRG stock traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $330.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,198. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.49, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,583 shares of company stock worth $7,152,921. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

