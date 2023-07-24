CCLA Investment Management Sells 51,107 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CCLA Investment Management reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,107 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management owned approximately 0.23% of Verisk Analytics worth $64,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.4 %

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.69.

VRSK traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.20. 237,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $235.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.16, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.27.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

