CCLA Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

CCLA Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management owned approximately 0.36% of Ares Capital worth $35,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.65. 536,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,328. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

